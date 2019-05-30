Aulas revels in Lyon’s Champions League return

Bruno Genesio earned congratulations from Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas after his side’s Champions League return was confirmed.

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas thanked Chelsea after their Europa League final victory over Arsenal confirmed his team’s return to the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday, a result that means Lyon will not have to compete in a qualifying round next season.

Lyon will enter 2019-20 with ex-Arsenal left-back Sylvinho in charge after the departure of head coach Bruno Genesio, who was also congratulated by Aulas.

Eden Hazard struck twice with Pedro and Olivier Giroud – who was linked with Lyon before renewing his Chelsea deal – also on target to earn Maurizio Sarri his first major silverware in charge.

“Bravo to Chelsea for this beautiful victory in the Europa League thanks to N’Golo [Kante] and Olivier who gave us the happiness to participate in the group phase of the Champions League,” Aulas wrote on Twitter.

“Bravo and thanks to Bruno for this tremendous performance.”