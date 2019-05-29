Watch: Liverpool team bus gets stuck under Wanda Metropolitano which hosts 2019 UCL final

Liverpool defied all odds to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season by making a monumental comeback against Barcelona. They are now set to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final at Wanda Metropolitano.

Wanda Metropolitano is Atletico Madrid’s home stadium, which will host the final which is set to be played on Saturday, 1st June. Liverpool players have already reached Madrid and a rather hilarious incident happened with their team bus.

The bus got stuck in a tunnel under the stadium and had to wait for almost an hour before arrangements were made for its exit. Here’s a video of the incident.

The Liverpool team bus appears to have got stuck in the tunnel underneath the Wanda Metropolitano 🧐 #LFC #Madrid #UCLFinal #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/gH4ItlnsWg — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) May 29, 2019