UEFA Champions League |

Manchester United fans go into meltdown as David Beckham produces a magical performance to light up Old Trafford

Manchester United legends thrashed Bayern Munich legends 5-0 in the Treble Reunion match at Old Trafford. And one player who stood out was David Beckham.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opened the scoring for United on the night, Dwight Yorke doubled it in the first half. Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and Beckham then capped off a memorable night at Old Trafford with a goal each.

However, it was the former right winger’s performance which impressed the United fans to no end. His crosses were pinpoint and opened many an opportunity for his teammates throughout the encounter.

And he deservedly got onto the scoresheet with virtually the last kick of the match. Here’s Beckham’s brilliant solo effort to score the fifth goal for Manchester United legends.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his performance!

