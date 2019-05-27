Manchester United fans go into meltdown as David Beckham produces a magical performance to light up Old Trafford

Manchester United legends thrashed Bayern Munich legends 5-0 in the Treble Reunion match at Old Trafford. And one player who stood out was David Beckham.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opened the scoring for United on the night, Dwight Yorke doubled it in the first half. Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and Beckham then capped off a memorable night at Old Trafford with a goal each.

However, it was the former right winger’s performance which impressed the United fans to no end. His crosses were pinpoint and opened many an opportunity for his teammates throughout the encounter.

And he deservedly got onto the scoresheet with virtually the last kick of the match. Here’s Beckham’s brilliant solo effort to score the fifth goal for Manchester United legends.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his performance!

Good crosses in 2018/19. David Beckham – 2.

Minutes played – 4. Ashley Young – 1.

Games played – about 50. — Matthew McFadyen (@_maffoo) May 26, 2019

David Beckham could easily become our new RW 😂😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/LkviHMj8vp — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 26, 2019

David Beckham modelling the brand new 2019/20 home kit. What a sight! pic.twitter.com/LUHcsyHXEt — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 26, 2019

I swear Beckham has put more successful crosses in the box in 30 mins of this legend game than Old Trafford has seen all season ffs pic.twitter.com/5bbGg9l3vz — Sat (@Sat_S_123) May 26, 2019

Beckham to Scholes 😍😍😍😍 Beckham delivered the best cross Old Trafford has seen all season. He’s still got it! #Treble99 #mufc pic.twitter.com/dM4iNqUvg0 — Fazreen (@fzreenazwar) May 26, 2019

The worrying thing is that David Beckham and Gary Neville genuinely look better than any of United’s current right wing options #mufc #Treble99 — Rich Fay (@RichFay) May 26, 2019

David Beckham can still cross a ball better than most current Man Utd players. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 26, 2019