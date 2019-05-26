Watch: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scores for Manchester United in Treble Reunion match vs Bayern Munich

Manchester United legends lined up against Bayern Munich legends for a rematch of the famous 1999 UEFA Champions League final, which saw United complete a historic treble. The match, which was played at Old Trafford, saw the home side take a two-goal lead in the first half.

🚨 T E A M N E W S 🚨 Here’s how #MUFC line up for today’s #Treble99 Reunion match… Text Treble5 to 70233 to donate £5 or head to https://t.co/sQYSilds8P pic.twitter.com/Nv3dSuxN55 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2019

The encounter, dubbed as the Treble Reunion, saw current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer score the opening goal in the fourth minute. David Beckham squared in the ball for Dwight Yorke to drill one in but his shot was brilliantly saved by Bayern goalkeeper Hans-Jörg Butt.

The rebound fell kindly to Jesper Blomqvist who rolled it in Solskjaer’s path who converted from close range. Here’s the video of the goal.

Yorke doubled United’s lead in the 29th minute with a sumptuous volley. Moreover, fans took special note of Beckham’s ability to cross the ball as well as he did all those years ago.