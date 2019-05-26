WATCH: Jose Mourinho discusses his future plans and the UCL final while witnessing F1 in Monaco

Jose Mourinho was in Monaco enjoying the F1 action in all its glory as Lewis Hamilton raced to pole position on an exciting day of Qualifying.

The Portuguese was in attendance as the action unfolded, and FOX Sports caught up with him later to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho on Champions League final and his future

“Finals are very unpredictable,” Mourinho said while discussing the much anticipated clash in Madrid.

“I’m pretty sure that both managers are putting everything on the mental side of the competition and when it gets to these big moments, that’s a crucial aspect”.

When asked about when he would be back in football, Mourinho gave a typical answer.

“I would love to be there, but only if it is the project that I want.”

Rest assured, fans would love to see the former Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss back in action soon.