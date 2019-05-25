Lionel Messi finally reacts to devastating loss against Liverpool in UCL semifinals

Lionel Messi finally provided his thoughts on Barcelona’s stunning 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, that saw them crash out of the competition.

Speaking to the media in a press conference ahead of the Copa del Rey finals, the diminutive Argentinian weighed in on what has largely been a successful season for Barcelona, barring their stunning Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool having taken a solid 3-0 league into the second leg at Anfield.

However, Barcelona were thoroughly outplayed in the second leg as the home side won the tie 4-0 and ended up progressing to the finals of the competition – thereby also ending the Blaugranas’ hopes of a treble.

Speaking about that debacle in Anfield, Lionel Messi was keen to stress that the players were at fault for the performance and not embattled coach Ernesto Valverde, who has seen his position at the club come under increasing scrutiny following that defeat.

This is what the Barcelona captain had to say, as tweeted out by Telegraph correspondent Richard Martin:

Messi: "I didnt promise to bring 'that beautiful and desired cup' back, I promised to do everything to try and bring it back but we didn't do that, so we should say sorry for that because we didn't even compete in the second leg." — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) May 24, 2019

He also registered a vote of confidence in Valverde, stating that he would like him to stay on as manager next season as well.

“I would like [Ernesto] Valverde to continue. Last season we did the double and this season we can do it again,” he said.