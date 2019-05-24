Barcelona star blames AS Roma, Anfield for Champions League collapse

Barcelona were all set for the UEFA Champions League final, after beating Liverpool by three goals to nil in the first leg of the semifinals. However, the Reds put on a miraculous display in the return fixture, winning four-nil and dumping the Spanish giants out of the competition. One Barcelona star has revealed the reason behind their collapse.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed the reason behind their shocking collapse at Anfield. The Spanish defender believes that his side were affected mentally after a similar situation against AS Roma back in 2018 and couldn’t recover from it.

“When something like that happens, everything or almost everything goes wrong,” Pique told El Pais (via Marca).

“I think people were mentally affected by what happened in Rome because it had happened so recently. It was a mental block.

Pique also suggests that the Anfield atmosphere played a huge role in Barcelona’s defeat. However, he believes that it is time for the Blaugrana stars to move on.

“They pressed very high, we lacked our usual passing rhythm, and it was very intense. Anfield also played its role.

“It’s been hard to lift ourselves up emotionally because the days passed but the loss wasn’t forgotten. We have to step forward.”

Pique did win the league title with FC Barcelona this season. His side wrapped up the win with three games still to play, lifting their eighth La Liga title in the last eleven years.