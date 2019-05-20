Gundogan to renew contract talks with Manchester City

Manchester City completed a domestic clean sweep at the weekend and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is now ready to discuss a new deal.

Ilkay Gundogan is ready to re-open contract talks with Manchester City after their historic domestic treble.

Watford were thrashed 6-0 at Wembley on Saturday as City became the first English men’s team to complete a clean sweep, adding the FA Cup to their Premier League and EFL Cup titles.

Gundogan is heading into the final year of his contract at the club, who also won the Community Shield at the start of the season.

The Germany international has enjoyed extra responsibility under Pep Guardiola this season, making 31 Premier League appearances, partly down to injury issues for Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne.

City have already lost Vincent Kompany after the club captain left to take a player-manager role at Anderlecht but Gundogan suggested he will stay at the Etihad Stadium.

“Now is enough time to reflect on the situation and to take up the talks again more intensely with the club,” he told Bild of his contract situation.

While City made history domestically, Guardiola has acknowledged his time at the club will be judged by European success.

And his side fell short again in their bid for a Champions League crown as they were knocked out by Premier League rivals Tottenham in stunning fashion.

“The exit in Europe was extremely bitter,” Gundogan said of the quarter-final defeat. “But it would be wrong to mourn the Champions League after our domestic success.

“If I can wish for something at club level for my future, then it is definitely to win the Champions League.”