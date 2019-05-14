Manchester City issues strong response to UEFA over calls for Champions League ban

Premier League champions Manchester City issued a strong response to the reports that they will face a season-long Champions League ban in the next season.

In a statement released by City, the club said that they are concerned their “good faith” in UEFA’s investigation into their financial affairs could be “misplaced” following the claims.

It was on March 7th, that UEFA launched a formal investigation into Manchester City after German publication Der Spiegel accused that the club breached many Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The claims were based on documents leaked by reputed football-based whistle-blowers Football Leaks.

Earlier, City’s representatives had said that they saw the investigation “as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out-of-context publication of City emails”.

In a fresh statement issued on Tuesday, the club further maintained it intended to cooperate fully with UEFA’s investigation.

“Manchester City FC is fully cooperating in good faith with the CFCB IC’s ongoing investigation,” the statement read. “In doing so the club is reliant on both the CFCB IC’s independence and commitment to due process; and on UEFA’s commitment of March 7 that it will make no further comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

“The New York Times report citing ‘people familiar with the case’ is therefore extremely concerning. The implications are that either Manchester City’s good faith in the CFCB IC is misplaced or the CFCB IC process is being misrepresented by individuals intent on damaging the club’s reputation and its commercial interests. Or both.

“Manchester City’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false, and comprehensive proof of this fact has been provided to the CFCB IC,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, FIFA, the Premier League and the Football Association (FA) have also issued orders to conduct investigations into City’s operations in relation to the allegations mentioned above.