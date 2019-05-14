Ballon d’Or 2019: Manchester City superstar believes neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo should win

The Ballon d’Or 2019 has garnered a lot of attention lately, as the domestic season around Europe draws to a close. A number of top players have had incredible seasons, and speculation is rife over who will win this year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet again front runners to win the coveted honour, with both players winning their respective domestic crowns.

Messi appears to have had the stronger season on paper, but Ronaldo’s stunning contribution to Juventus in his first season is there for all to see.

However, Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero doesn’t think any of them should win, and that it should be from the winner of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Aguero had a clearcut vision about where the Ballon d’Or winner should come from, and it involves the UCL directly.

“I think someone should win it in the Champions League final,” Aguero remarked.

Liverpool have a few contenders for the award with Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and even goalkeeper Alisson Becker having incredible seasons domestically as well as in Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur have a few names of their own with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son among the possible candidates.