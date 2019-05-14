UEFA changes major rule for next season ahead of Champions League and Europa League finals

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) and UEFA Europa League (UEL) finals are set to be played out soon, and the premier organisation for the tournaments is making wholesale changes keeping in mind next season.

One major change has just been added by UEFA which will be applicable from next season. The Independent are reporting that 12 substitutes will be allowed instead of seven in the UCL and UEL finals in order to give the teams an extra edge during their most important match of the season.

A statement on the ruling was justified with an aim for teams to -“facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season.”

The rule will also apply to the UEFA Super Cup, and is a concerted effort to ensure that coaches and clubs have more flexibility afforded to them on this special occasion.

Additionally, an extra fourth substitute will be available to teams from the knockout stage onwards if the match heads into extra time.

This comes after UEFA decided to alter the timings for UCL kick-offs, changing it to 5.55pm or 8pm GMT as is the case currently with the UEL.

There is also a change expected in the number of qualifier matches to seek entry into the competitions, as UEFA plan to expand and grow the tournaments for worldwide coverage of the competitions.