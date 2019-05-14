Ballon d’Or 2019: Former Juventus star picks Cristiano Ronaldo to win over Lionel Messi

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most eagerly anticipated award ceremonies in all of football, and this one promises to be no different.

There are a number of possible contenders once again based on their individual and team performances, but only one can be called the world’s best.

Let’s hear from the man of the moment Lionel Messi who last night in Zurich, Switzerland was crowned ‘the best footballer in the world’ . The Ballon D’Or belongs to the diminutive Argentine for a record fifth time.

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate is strong once again with regards to who will the Ballon d’Or, and while many believe Messi has had the better campaign, one former Juventus star isn’t so sure.

“Ronaldo? He deserves to win the Ballon d’or according to me. We first have to wait and see who wins the UCL,” Medhi Benatia said while discussing who should win.

“Messi? He had an incredible season. He would deserve it too but with Liverpool beating Barcelona, I think this reduced his chances.”

Ronaldo was knocked out of the UCL by Ajax in the quarter-finals, while Messi only went one better, losing to Liverpool in the semis.

Undoubtedly, this year’s ceremony will be one to watch out for.