‘Magical’ Liverpool will only improve

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes Jurgen Klopp’s team will only get better after a “magical” season.

The Reds only lost one Premier League game this season but finished second with 97 points, the third-highest total in the competition’s history, one behind champions Manchester City.

Werner was delighted with the team’s efforts across the campaign and is looking forward to the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1.

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to eliminate Barcelona from the semi-finals at Anfield last Tuesday, earning a shot at redemption after their defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last year.

“It was a magical season,” Werner told the club’s official website.

“Obviously we’re disappointed that we didn’t win the league, but it was a remarkable season and the squad is exciting.

“I think that we’ve made a lot of friends around the world and I think we’ve done well by our supporters. I can’t say enough about Jurgen and all the talent on the field.

Our post-match lap of appreciation at Anfield… Thank YOU for all your brilliant support. pic.twitter.com/gjBdypisSK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2019

“We’re only going to get stronger. Ninety-seven points, it’s a remarkable year.

“We obviously didn’t win the league, but we’ll be back next year and we’ve got a lot of motivation to win the league next year. I’m excited.

“The support [in the 4-0 win over Barca] was extraordinary. As Jurgen said, between the support on Tuesday and the way the team played on Tuesday; that was one of the great matches at Anfield. I look forward to a great match in Madrid.”