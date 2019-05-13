Barcelona midfielder reveals the dressing room reaction to heavy Liverpool defeat in the UCL

FC Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has revealed how his teammates have reacted to their harrowing defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final and their subsequent elimination from the competition.

According to the midfielder, Barcelona are “p***ed off”, and also “struggling” to heal the wounds left by the Reds as they subjected the Catalans to a humiliating loss on Tuesday, May 7th. Barcelona were the overwhelming favourites to advance to the finals, as they held a 3-0 lead from the first-leg match a week earlier.

But Liverpool had other plans, putting four goals past the Spanish giants in the second-leg, to knock them out of the competition.

On Sunday, Barca returned to the pitch and won 2-0 against Getafe in the La Liga. But at the end of the game, Busquets admitted that the Barcelona players are finding it very tough to focus as they try to win the Copa del Rey and secure a domestic double for this season.

“We wanted to be at 100 per cent but it was a struggle because of what happened [at Liverpool],” he told reporters in Spain. “We have to keep going and we have to focus on the Copa del Rey final. Hopefully the wound which the club the players and the fans have will heal. The challenge ahead isn’t a small one, either. The double’s no small thing but the wound from Liverpool is deep.”

“We have to be grateful to the fans,” the Spanish midfielder added. “It seems that we’re not living in this world at times but we are. We know how fans are feeling but their behaviour has been spectacular. They showed their disappointment at first, but after that they were 10 out of 10.”

“We’re all p***ed off, but we have to keep going. There’s nothing else for it,” he concluded.

Barcelona have not won the Champions League since 2015.

However, they had a highly successful domestic season in Spain, having secured the La Liga title already. They face Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals later this month.

