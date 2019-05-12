WATCH: Barcelona fans react beautifully to Anfield singing YNWA after UCL defeat

The travelling Barcelona support at Anfield was all class after Liverpool eviscerated their team 4-0 to dump them out of the Champions League – giving the jubilant home team and fans a standing ovation.

A video surfaced on Twitter recently of the travelling Barcelona fans standing up as a mark of respect while Anfield sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, to celebrate their team’s remarkable 4-0 victory over the Catalan club.

Liverpool came into the match 3-0 down on aggregate, having put up a solid performance at Nou Camp but without any luck going their way. However, right from the onset in the second leg, they tore into Barcelona with intensity and belief, backed up by a roaring, pumped up home crowd at Anfield.

Barcelona did have a couple of gilt-edged chances to score and put the tie beyond Liverpool’s reach but failed to take their chances while a double from unlikely heroes Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum provided the home side with a historic night.

And by the looks of it, the passionate celebration that ensued in the stands – with a roof-raising rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone – moved even the Barcelona fans to their feet.

In a classy gesture, they can be seen below applauding the Anfield home crowd and the Liverpool side that had so comprehensively outplayed their team to book a spot in the Champions League final against all odds.