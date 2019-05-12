Reports: Barcelona ultras confront midfield star over lack of commitment after UCL loss to Liverpool

The humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Liverpool is sure to haunt Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

While some of the players decided to stay away from the media’s attention, one Barcelona player has caught quite a few eyes. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic was spotted partying in Seville after the defeat, which irked the club’s fans.

And now it seems the Barcelona ultras have confronted the midfielder for the same. According to reports in Spanish outlet AS, a few of the ultras approached Rakitic at his house and the midfielder obliged to their requests and talked to them.

The report says that the Croatian clarified that he had travelled to Seville for family reasons and when he saw his photographs are facing backlash, he asked them to be taken down. Moreover, the fans even asked Rakitic to maintain his focus on the club in this tough time and prove his commitment.