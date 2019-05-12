Statistics prove Lionel Messi massively let down by Luis Suarez over last two Champions League campaigns

Lionel Messi has been Barcelona’s best player by an absolute country mile. But statistics show just how much of a one man show it actually is at the club.

The last two Champions League campaigns haven’t been particularly successful or happy ones for Barcelona, as they have managed to get themselves eliminated from positions of strength both times.

Last season, they squandered a 4-1 lead over Roma and this year around, Liverpool staged a dramatic comeback at Anfield to overturn the 3-0 lead Barcelona procured at Nou Camp.

On both nights, Lionel Messi was kept quiet and none of his teammates stepped up with important goals either.

It would seem that that is a malaise that has stretched across the entire competition, and didn’t just manifest during those two matches.

GiveMeSport compiled a list of goalscorers for Barcelona across the last two Champions League campaigns and the numbers on show are quite damning.

Messi heads Europe’s Top Scorers with 34 goals

Unsurprisingly Lionel Messi leads the list with 18 goals to his name but the second most regular source of goals for the club in that time period happens to be through opposition teams conceding own goals, with 6.

Lionel Messi – 18

Own goals – 6

Ousmane Dembele – 4

Philippe Coutinho – 3

Gerard Pique – 3

Luis Suarez & Ivan Rakitic – 2

Lucas Digne, Paco Alcacer, Rafinha, Malcom & Jordi Alba – 1

The statistic is proof that Barcelona has been a one man show – especially in Europe – ever since Ernesto Valverde took over.

Luis Suarez’s decline as a footballer is also perfectly summed up by the fact that he has only scored 2 goals over the past two seasons in the competition.

It’s quite telling that Gerard Pique, a centre back, has more goals to his name than Barcelona’s center forward.