Liverpool legend reveals why the club’s fans should not cheer for Luis Suarez

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was highly critical of Barcelona star Luis Suarez’ attitude in the recent Champions League semi-final fixtures. The Reds thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the second-leg and advanced to the finals, as Suarez remained a mere shadow of his usual self on his return to the Anfield, his former home.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the second leg, Fowler said, “I am a big fan of him as a player. I loved him a lot when he was here,” before adding:

“But I have a big problem with the way Liverpool fans love him. I really do.”

He then went on to explain the reason for his displeasure at the Barcelona star.

“Because he did not simply leave Liverpool. It is okay for him to leave Liverpool and play for Barcelona or any other club, but the way he left – he want to leave to Arsenal at first, and in order to make the move happen, he started playing incredibly well – so much better than before.”

“He badly wanted to leave, as if he had a problem with us [Liverpool], so I really do not understand why many Liverpool fans still love him.”

“I have no issues with him if he scores and celebrates. But his antics last week – in the Camp Nou game – he showed that he had no respect whatsoever. And now, he says that he won’t celebrate if he scores, so that he can show respect. Where was this respect last week?”

“He is very much like a street footballer. If he is not on your team, he is not going to like you,” he concluded.

Fowler also went on to say that Liverpool fans should stop supporting the Uruguayan for the above reason, before providing an insight on what the Reds should do with their former star to gain an advantage in the match that was yet to begin.

“Liverpool should try and wind him up tonight. They should try to get him upset and sent off, then that could be an advantage which they can use, without a doubt,” he said.

The Premier League giants did exactly the same, and Suarez’ foul on left-back Andrew Robertson resulted in the latter’s substitution for Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum scored two goals almost immediately, and tipped the scales heavily in Liverpool’s favour. Eventually they overcame Barcelona’s 3-0 lead from the first-leg, and advanced to the Champions League finals as well.