Former Chelsea defender blasts Luis Suarez, labels him a cheat

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf is clearly not a fan of Luis Suarez’ antics, as evident from his latest words on the Barcelona star as he and his cohorts were ousted from the Champions League on Tuesday, by Liverpool.

Barcelona won the first leg of the semi-final fixture 3-0 at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi scored twice and Suarez himself added the third.

But in the second leg at Anfield, the Catalans had no reply to the Reds’ onslaught, as Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum scored braces to help their side post a 4-0 win.

As a result, Barcelona were eliminated on an aggregate of 4-3, while Liverpool advanced to the finals.

Meanwhile, Leboeuf laid into Suarez, and said that he is happy that Liverpool staged an epic comeback to dump their former striker out of Europe’s biggest football tournament.

Suarez was not received well at his former home ground on Tuesday, and he was not able to impress on the pitch either. As a result, he started resorting to try and win fouls, something that did not sit well with Leboeuf, a former French national.

“I am a fan of Barcelona , but I was glad to see them eliminated on Tuesday because of Luis Suarez. I have no respect for a footballer like him,” Leboeuf said in a recent interview with RMC Sport.

“He’s a cheat and I hate the way he plays. If I had faced him, I would have done everything I could to get him off the pitch,” he continued.

Leboeuf concluded: “What he did to Ghana at the World Cup, the two times he bit opponents. He’s a bad example for young people.”

The Uruguayan also kicked at Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson during the above-mentioned Champions League match, who then had to be replaced by Wijnaldum at half-time. That proved fatal for Barcelona as Wijnaldum scored two goals in two minutes to tip the scales heavily in Liverpool’s favour. The match was Barcelona’s to lose, ever since then.

The Barcelona star is set to undergo a knee operation soon, and it indicates that the season has ended for him prematurely.