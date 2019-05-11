Rafael Benitez says Liverpool’s Istanbul win was better than UCL comeback against Barcelona

Premier League giants Liverpool did well to thump Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final on Tuesday, as they overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit and won the second-leg 4-0, advancing to the finals on an aggregate score of 4-3.

Lionel Messi (twice) and former Liverpool star Luis Suarez scored Barcelona’s goals in the first leg, but Divock Origi’s and Giorginio Wijnaldum’s braces in the second leg meant that Barcelona’s dream run in the ongoing UCL season met with an untimely end.

The comeback orchestrated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his team of players has been labelled as one of the most glorious Champions League comebacks ever, with many fans even comparing the victory to Liverpool’s famous win at Istanbul, against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League finals.

However, Rafael Benitez – the manager behind Liverpool’s Istanbul win – is yet to be impressed by The Reds’ Barcelona rout, as he still feels that his own win in 2005 remains the better win between both games.

“My comeback was better, it is very clear,””said Benitez. “There has been a poll [on Sky Sports]. Come on, no chance the Barcelona one was better.”

He added: “You have 45 minutes, 3-0 against AC Milan, the best team, miles away from anyone, the fans singing at half-time, the Milan fans so happy, and then you go and you score three goals in six minutes and [Jerzy] Dudek’s save, and then you go to extra time, you go to the penalties.”

“Better than that? Come on. I am telling you, a Turkish friend of mine that was here said, ‘Listen, for one year, we were analysing this game’. Now, [Liverpool] you play a very good game. One thing is the comeback and the atmosphere, the emotions: no chance, that is Istanbul.”

“If you win the trophy it would be a fantastic achievement after all these things, but I really don’t want to talk too much about that. They’ve done really well in midweek with a great performance, but Istanbul is another thing,” he concluded.

Quotes via Telegraph.