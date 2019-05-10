Lionel Messi predicted Barcelona’s 3 goal UCL semifinal lead against Liverpool wouldn’t be enough

Despite emerging from Nou Camp with a very creditable 3-0 victory over Liverpool, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi knew right away that the lead may not be enough for them to progress over two legs.

Reacting to Ousmane Dembele’s astonishing injury time miss at the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi predicted right away that Barcelona would run into trouble at Anfield despite securing a 3-0 first leg victory.

“It was very clear, it would have been better to finish with four than with three,” he said.

Messi heads Europe’s Top Scorers with 34 goals

“We know the game isn’t over.”

Messi’s words proved to be prophetic, especially his assessment of how the historic Anfield home support would get behind their team and spur them on to something special.

“We know we’re going to a very difficult stadium with a lot of history, where the fans are really behind their team,” he confessed.

In an ironic twist of fate, that was exactly what ended up happening as Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum doubles secured a magical 4-0 victory for Liverpool on the night, sealing their spot in the Champions League finals.

Barcelona, on the other hand, had their hopes of a historic treble dashed and were left to focus on the Copa del Rey finals, having already secured La Liga.