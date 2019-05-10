Ronaldo aims nasty dig at Lionel Messi following Barcelona UCL exit

Barcelona suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals, and one of the major talking points was the ineffectiveness of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine may have shined in the first leg, but the second leg proved to be much different, as things turned out, with the superstar forward unable to break down a stoic Liverpool defence.

Klopp proud of his ‘mentality giants’ Liverpool players

And now, Brazilian legend Ronaldo feels we need to attach more responsibility on Messi’s shoulders during a defeat.

“Barcelona have a great team, and they have the best player in the world in Messi,” Ronaldo said.

“The other day I heard that when they lose, it’s because of Valverde, Coutinho… but not Messi.”

“And when they win, Barcelona win because of Messi. It’s a tremendous lack of respect to all the players and the coaching staff.”

Further, he added – “When a team are a lot more motivated, with an intensity that is noticeably greater than that of their opponents, [the comeback] can happen.”

“Liverpool’s intensity was not a surprise for Barcelona, but they lacked a bit of luck.”

“The first leg was a great match by Barcelona, with an exceptional performance by Messi, but in the return fixture, Liverpool overwhelmed them with intensity, desire and a clinical nature.”

So perhaps Messi did need to do more, but undoubtedly, many fans will have a different opinion on this matter.