Reports: Barcelona board angry with star player after photograph of him partying post UCL Liveprool loss surface

Barcelona probably suffered their most humiliating defeat in UEFA Champions League as they went down 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. After the loss, pictures of Ivan Rakitic partying in Seville surfaced which have angered the Barcelona board.

The Barca players were given two days off to move on from the disappointment in England and Rakitic chose to stay away from football and travelled to Seville to spend some time with his family.

According to reports in Spanish news outlet Sport, Rakitic was partying at Sevilla Feria, along with José María del Nido Carrasco, son of Sevilla’s ex-president. Del Nido had uploaded a photograph of him with Rakitic on Instagram, which he later deleted after backlash from Barcelona fans.

More reports from Sport claim that the backlash from fans has angered the Barcelona board and they are not happy with the timing of the picture – just a day after Liverpool debacle.

