Reports: Barcelona star parties in Seville after humiliating UCL loss against Liverpool

Barcelona suffered probably their most humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the second leg of UEFA Champions League semifinal. And to clear their heads of the loss, Barcelona players were given two rest days.

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic chose to stay away from football and travelled to Seville to spend some time with his family. According to reports in Spanish news outlet Sport, Rakitic was partying at Sevilla Feria, along with José María del Nido Carrasco, son of Sevilla’s ex-president.

Del Nido had uploaded a photograph of him with Rakitic on Instagram, which he later deleted after backlash from Barcelona fans.

Take Valverde with you and get out of my club. @ivanrakitic — Rmzzzn (@glvrmzn) May 8, 2019

He should be back to Sevilla , they need him in the uel — Olumide Paul Scott (@scott_olumide) May 8, 2019

Think I’m the only one here still in shock of what happened yesterday, even the Barca player is in a party enjoying 🤬 — Shabab sheikh (@Shaba_sheikh) May 8, 2019

Rakitic , Coutinho ,suarez and valverde should leave ! — UglyBoy💙💛 (@iamtrouble0) May 8, 2019

Send him back to sevilla — 🔊Zivo🎶 (@Zivo86) May 9, 2019

Barcelona came into the encounter as the favourites to progress to the final of Champions League with a 3-0 first-leg advantage. However, they were blown away by Liverpool as the hosts ran out 4-0 winners on the night and qualified for their second consecutive UCL final.

Rakitic is widely reported to be on his way out of the club with Frenkie de Jong’s arrival.