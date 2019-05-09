Reports: Lionel Messi left fuming with UCL loss, seven Barcelona exit on cards

Barcelona, riding on Lionel Messi’s swashbuckling performances, were very close to completing a treble this season. However, a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool in the second leg of UEFA Champions League semifinal crushed their hopes.

Some reports have started to filter in the Messi was left fuming with the performance of some of his Barcelona teammates. And that there might be as many as seven exits in the upcoming summer transfer window from the club.

According to reports in Don Balon, manager Ernesto Valverde is the first name who could be on his way out of Barcelona after the Liverpool debacle. Then there’s centre-defender Samuel Umtiti, who could be sold in order to fund the transfer of Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets hasn’t had the best of seasons as well and is on the reported list of departures in the summer. Busquets’s midfield partner Ivan Rakitic might move on as well, along with Malcolm and Philippe Coutinho. The report goes on to add that if a suitable offer comes in for Ousmane Dembele, he will be allowed to leave as well.