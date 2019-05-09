UEFA Champions League |

Ajax duo break Ramadan fast during UCL semifinal vs Tottenham Hotspur

The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 semifinals were all kinds of emotional. Both the second legs produced comebacks of monumental proportion and left everyone thanking Football for the thrills and chills it brings in our lives.

When Ajax walked out at the Amsterdam Arena for the second leg of their semifinal against Tottenham, two of the Dutch side’s players were fasting for Ramadan. Both Noussair Mazraoui and Hakim Ziyech were fasting when they took the pitch.

It was only after 24  minutes that the duo could break their fast – with some power gel and water. Ziyech then went on to score the home side’s second goal of the night only 11 minutes after breaking the fast in incredible fashion.

Ajax, however, lost the tie after a Lucas Moura hat-trick saw Spurs come back from the dead and prevail on away goals.

