Watch: Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura in tears after watching Brazilian commentary of his winning goal against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur came back from the dead to complete a historic victory over Ajax in the Champions League semifinal and book a place in the final showdown against Liverpool.

The London-based side were led by their Brazilian forward Lucas Moura who scored a second-half hat-trick after Spurs had gone down 2-0 in the first half and 3-0 on aggregate. Lucas’s hat-trick ensured they win on away goals and set up an all-English final.

There were quite a few emotional breakdowns on both the sides, most notably Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was seen in tears after the full-time whistle. And as videos and interviews from the encounter emerge slowly, more and more Spurs players can be seen enjoying their historic victory.

The hero on the night, Lucas can be seen crying in this video after one of the journalists from Brazil showed him the commentary of his winner in Portuguese.