UCL 2018/19 finalist manager reveals he turned down Real Madrid in the summer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid in the summer.

Spurs scripted one of the greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history, only a day after Liverpool scripted one of theirs, to knock Ajax out and book a spot in the final. After going 2-0 down in the first half, Lucas Moura scored a second-half hat-trick to help the London-based side win on away goals.

Spurs’ manager deserves a lot of credit for the incredible comeback as his decision to bring Fernando Llorente on at half-time changed the game on its head. Later the Argentine revealed that he turned down Real Madrid in the summer to honour his contract with Tottenham.

“It was a difficult situation because the dream of any coach was at stake — coaching one of the biggest clubs around. And I had to say no, that was tremendous,” Pochettino said in an interview with El Pais.

“It created a conflict because you know that if a coach wants to leave, he will leave, but I had just signed a new contract with Tottenham and I felt that I couldn’t do anything.

“[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy didn’t want to accept the offers to free me from my contract so I would have had to have broken the contract and I couldn’t accept that because I couldn’t behave like that.

“If my chairman thinks I’m going to stay, I’m not going to do a runner. Those are not my values. Why should a club sign a coach who does not keep his promises?”

Pochettino’s decision to turn Real Madrid down appears to have aged well for both Spurs and their manager as they find themselves in the final of the Champions League.