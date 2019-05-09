Liverpool ball boy made rude gesture to Lionel Messi as Barcelona bowed out of UCL

Liverpool were successful in knocking the might Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and they couldn’t have done it without some unique help.

A ball boy going by the name of Oakley Cannonier provided an unlikely assist as he quickly handed the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the latter prepared to take a corner. That bit quick thinking led to Divock Origi scoring the decisive goal of the tie, and sent Liverpool to the UCL finals.

But another ball boy decided to get in on the action as well, as has come to light only now.

Marca are reporting that another kid decided to make his presence felt, and ran onto the field at full time and showed Lionel Messi two fingers before being chased off by security present in the stadium.

The boy ran off in delight as he had done what he wanted, and Liverpool fans could only applaud as they saw and witnessed scenes of pandemonium following an incredible night at Anfield.

Needless to say, ball boys sure can come in handy during big games.