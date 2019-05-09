Ajax deserved better than their Champions League exit against Tottenham, star Dusan Tadic said.

Dusan Tadic was left “disappointed and mad” after what he felt was an undeserved loss for Ajax to Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Eredivisie giants looked certain to reach the final after taking a 2-0 lead in Amsterdam on Wednesday to stretch their aggregate advantage to 3-0.

But Lucas Moura’s second-half hat-trick, including a 96th-minute winner, inspired Spurs to their first Champions League final, progressing on away goals.

A shattered Tadic, who set up Hakim Ziyech for Ajax’s second goal, said his team deserved more.

“When you get the feeling that you deserve something, and you don’t get it, then you are always disappointed and mad,” he told a news conference.

“This is the only thing. Nobody expected Ajax to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“This is great but still this club is also very big, very huge and always asks from you more and more.

“It’s very sad, very bad. I think we didn’t deserve this happening to us.”

Tadic has enjoyed an excellent first season at Ajax, contributing 34 goals and 21 assists in 54 games in all competitions.