Mario Balotelli gives his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after their UCL exits

Mario Balotelli is often known as the “bad boy” of world football, but whether good or bad, he is surely one of the most entertaining fellows in football.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has played with some of the very best players, and his opinion surely stands for something even today.

Following the UEFA Champions League (UCL) exits of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Balotelli was questioned on what he thought about the duo, and he responded in typical ‘Balo’ fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps goalscoring rivalry with Lionel Messi

“Messi is an alien, despite the bad and very difficult match,” he said.

“Ronaldo remains the best player from this planet, despite not having played in the semi-finals.”

“Anything else is nonsense talk. You cannot say bad things against these two for a game played badly or a missed qualification or a defeat. That would be crazy.”

Messi remains the top scorer in the UCL this season with 12 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals to his name after Juventus were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals.