Liverpool reveal identity of ball-boy who helped score fourth goal against Barcelona in UCL

Liverpool somehow managed to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, and in doing so, made the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final for the second year in a row.

During the game, Liverpool showed their mettle and had already scored three on the night, before they were aided by a teenage ball boy who swung the tie in their favour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner was shot home by Divock Origi for the fourth goal on the night, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the quick thinking of a ball boy.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool fans welcoming the team bus

The boy quickly gave Alexander-Arnold the ball and Origi did the rest to stun Barcelona and their fans.

The Reds have now released the identity of the ball boy and he goes by the name of Oakley Cannonier.

The kid belongs to Leeds, and followed strict instructions from his superiors regarding when to deliver the ball to the home team. The 14-year-old boy was instructed to ensure that the Liverpool players receive the ball quickly so that an attack can ensue, and it is safe to say that he followed his instructions to the T.

Whatever the kid does going forward, this contribution of his will never be forgotten.