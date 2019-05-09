WATCH: Angry Barcelona fans hurl insults at Lionel Messi at airport following UCL exit

Barcelona bowed out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the semi-finals following a shock 4-3 aggregate defeat to Liverpool, but that was far from the end of the story.

Following the game, shocked Barcelona fans at Anfield expressed their unhappiness with their team’s performance and directed it towards the club’s talisman Lionel Messi.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Messi was involved in an altercation with some furious Barca fans at the airport following the defeat, before supporters of the Argentine came and clapped him away from the scene.

The tense moment was briefly captured on camera by a fan.

At 1am, Some Barcelona fans expressed their unhappiness with Messi at Liverpool airport, explain Mundo. Others rushed to his defence and clapped their hero. pic.twitter.com/O4jZ4NqYlO — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 8, 2019

The rowdy Barca fans clearly thought Messi was one of the major reasons for the shock defeat, with the Argentine failing to convert numerous chances while succumbing to the pressure put by Liverpool over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield.