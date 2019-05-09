WATCH: Mauricio Pochettino breaks down during interview after Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning UCL win

Tottenham Hotspur somehow got the better of Ajax Amsterdam in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and came out 3-3 aggregate winners on a memorable night for the Premier League team.

A hat-trick from Lucas Moura made all the difference in the end, and even Spurs players found it hard to believe what they had accomplished following the stunning victory.

As for their manager, it was a moment that Mauricio Pochettino certainly never saw coming.

The Argentine could be seen crying on the pitch at full time, and it was more of the same as he took his position for the mandatory post-match interviews.

“Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes.” “Without football it is impossible to live.” No, thank you 🙏 Mauricio Pochettino cries during his post-match interview with @DesKellyBTS. This means everything to him… pic.twitter.com/ArpQwwnwDH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

In this interview with BT Sport, Poch discusses his love for his family, thanks his players as “heroes” and calls Moura a “superhero” before breaking down and shedding some tears towards the end.

He thanks football and shows us what true passion really is.