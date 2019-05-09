WATCH: Tottenham Hotspur players sing “Wonderwall” in dressing room after incredible UCL win

Tottenham Hotspur made it to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final after a stunning 3-3 aggregate win over Ajax in the semi-finals, and certainly knew how to celebrate it.

Moussa Sissoko shared some incredible dressing room scenes on his Instagram after the game, where the Spurs players can be witnessed singing “wonderwall” by Oasis together in unison. Truly mind blowing.

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur dressing room celebrations

A hat-trick from Lucas Moura in the second half turned the entire tie on its head after Ajax had taken a two-goal lead on the night and looked all set to head to the final against Liverpool.

As it turned out however, it was Tottenham who did the unthinkable and fought back to win a truly memorable match in Amsterdam.