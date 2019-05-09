Jose Mourinho destroys Ajax performance after UCL defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is never shy of an opinion, and the former Manchester United manager was at it again as he shut down Ajax’s tepid display against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final.

Speaking as a pundit on beIN Sport, Mourinho broke down the performance of the Dutch side at home, and openly slammed the team for treating it like a Dutch Eredivisie game on a weekend.

“[But] football is a sporting battle and in battles you need strategy and to win matches, especially special matches, you need sometimes to go against your philosophy to win a football match,” Mourinho said.

“The basic thing you do when you have an advantage is to keep your balance all the time, never [become] imbalanced.”

“The balance starts with the defensive line in position and after that a certain number of players always behind the ball. But they stuck with their philosophy, they played the second half like they were playing against Vitesse in the Dutch league.”

“Tottenham changed, they used very well the direct football, they were lucky, they had the Gods of football with them but they chased that luck.”

So perhaps it was flexibility that let Ajax down, or perhaps just sheer hunger and determination from Spurs’ point of view to go and make it to the final. Either way, history was made in Amsterdam.