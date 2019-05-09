Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points from Spurs’ Amsterdam miracle

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side took fate into their hands to turn a 3-goal aggregate deficit around in 45 minutes at the Cryuff arena. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

5. Football, bloody hell!

Just when everyone thought they had seen it all, especially after Liverpool’s victory over Barcelona at Anfield yesterday, the Champions League throws in another epic tale into the spanner.

The sight of Mauricio Pochettino sinking to the ground and bowing his head in what was a mixture of elation and disbelief after Lucas Moura tucked in the winner will live long in everyone’s memory and makes one reminisce of the only quote fitting for such an occasion – ‘Football, Bloody Hell!’

4. Heartache for unlucky Ajax

The reaction of the Ajax players at full time told everything one needs to know about this tie, all they had to do was bury one of the numerous chances they had created for themselves.

Ziyech’s shot that struck the bar, Lloris’s late save just before the final goal, Tadic’s first half shot – the flashbacks are sure to play over and over and over again in their heads as they recover from this unbelievable heartache.

3. Deserving Pochettino in tears at full-time

If there was one man at the Cryuff Arena who deserved to make his way into the Champions League final, it was Pochettino and the god’s must have surely smiled when Lucas Moura tucked in a last second winner to present his manager with the greatest gift of what is still a career in it’s infancy.

The Argentine has worked wonders on a shoestring budget and everyone saw what the win meant to him when he burst into tears as the clock struck full time and the realization of what had just happened dawned on him.

2. Lucas Moura writes his own destiny with fantastic hat-trick

As soon as Lucas Moura tucked the ball into the net for his team’s first goal at the start of the second half, it was as if he knew what was to come next. The Brazilian winger looked to the skies, seemingly sure that it was all written.

He believed, dragging the entire Spurs team along with him and by the time he scored his second, he was sure that the script was but in his own hands – finally scoring his third at exactly 4 minutes and 59 seconds of the allocated 5 minutes injury time to send his side through and complete the story.

1. Spurs put in performance worthy of Cryuff Arena to march into finals

It was not the perfect performance from Spurs who hung on at times, but the spirit in their game was surely reminiscent of the man after whom the stadium has been so aptly named.

Pochettino’s men did not, at any point throw in the towel and at full time it was exactly as the commentator said after Ajax’s second goal – ‘A performance worthy of the name’, albeit this time it held true not for the Dutch side, but for the opposition.