Singapore-based restaurants give away free food to celebrate Liverpool’s glorious UCL win over Barcelona

Liverpool FC completed an incredible comeback against FC Barcelona on Tuesday, beating them 4-0 in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals, to reach the finals on an aggregate score of 4-3.

In the first-leg, Lionel Messi (two goals) and Luis Suarez scored three goals between them, but their strikes were cancelled out by Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum (two goals) in Tuesday’s game, before Origi scored his second to grant Liverpool their entry into the final.

And on Wednesday, Singapore’s restaurant chain the “Springleaf Prata Place” decided to give away free four kosong prata for the first 10 fans who show up in Liverpool jersey, in its five different outlets in the city.

The owners of Springleaf Prata Place are rumoured to be Everton fans, but were thoroughly satisfied by how well their Merseyside rivals defeated the Catalan giants.

This news was met with great enthusiasm, and another restaurant chain “Casuarina Curry” added to the celebrations, and decided to gift four kosong prata to customers who show up in Liverpool jersey, throughout the day.

The owners of Casuarina Curry are understood to be die-hard Liverpool fans, and were more than happy to celebrate their team’s emphatic win over Barcelona.

The “Casuarina Curry” Facebook post published on May 8 at 10.15am local time, said:

“Hi everyone, it’s a historical comeback for Liverpool on the history of champions league. As a die hard Liverpool fan the bosses are giving away 4 plain pratas to all the customers who come in Liverpool jersey whole day (8/5/19). Hurry down to Thomson or 6th Ave branch for the free pratas.. YNWA..❤❤”

View the post here.

On June 1st, Liverpool will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League final. As of right now, Ajax hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Spurs ahead of the second leg on May 9.