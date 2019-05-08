Reports: Lionel Messi broke down in tears post Barcelona’s UCL loss to Liverpool

Barcelona’s talisman and captain, Lionel Messi was apparently reduced to tears after he saw his dream of winning the Champions League, come crashing down against Liverpool.

The Spanish giants were well poised to enter the finals of the competition, thanks to the three-goal cusion they had from the first-leg semi-finals match last week. Messi (twice) himself along with Luis Suarez, had scored thrice against Liverpool in the first-leg.

But Divock Origi (7′, 79′) and Giorginio Wijnaldum (54′, 56′) had other plans as the Reds’ completed a terrific comeback win, also to win 4-3 on aggregate and advance to the finals.

As per The Guardian, the Argentine was “inconsolable” in the Barcelona dressing room following the thorough drubbing they received at the hands of Liverpool.

Subsequently, he was called in for a drugs test by anti-doping officials and the team coach unknowinhly departed without him to the airport.

According to a few reports in some Spanish media outlets, Messi also got involved in a heated confrontation with a group of Barcelona supporters furious at their team’s latest collapse in the Champions League.

The Catalans will now concentrate on securing the domestic double, by winning the finals of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. They have already secured the La Liga title for this season.