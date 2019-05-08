Jose Mourinho compares Barcelona to an U-14 team after UCL loss against Liverpool

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has compared Barcelona’s defending for the fourth goal that Liverpool scored with that of an under-14 team.

Mourinho made the comments on beIN Sports while doing punditry for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. He was of the opinion that if an U-14 or U-15 team had conceded such a goal, people would have questioned their footballing intelligence.

“If you see that goal in an under-14 or an under-15 match you would say, ‘the kids are sleeping, the kids have no mentality to play football, the kids have to learn the basics of the game,’ Mourinho said.

“But we are speaking about the best players in the world and to concede that goal really shows you a state of mind. At half-time I said if Liverpool score a second goal the atmosphere will be really difficult to cope with and the atmosphere was really difficult to cope with.

“But Barcelona have some of the best players in the world. It’s their natural habitat to play at that level, it’s their natural habitat to play Barcelona [versus] Real Madrid, Champions League final, Champions League semi-final every season.”

Liverpool turned a 3-0 first leg deficit and registered a 4-0 win at Anfield against Barcelona to qualify for their second consecutive Champions League final.