Not Trent Alexander-Arnold, but this Liverpool ballboy might have been the real hero in their comeback win against Barcelona

On Tuesday, English giants Liverpool recorded a historic win against FC Barcelona in the the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals, beating them 4-0 to enter the finals on a aggregate score of 4-3.

Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum scored twice each, and accounted for Liverpool’s win. The most impressive goal of the game was the fourth and final goal, when Divock Origi converted a very decisive corner-kick, as Barcelona defenders were caught napping.

Credit must equally go to Trent Alexander-Arnold for the assist, but there is one other person who deserves an equally honourable mention when speaking about Liverpool’s winner – a ballboy.

With the game tied 3-3 on aggregate and still progressing, the Reds were awarded a corner which Alexander-Arnold took quickly for Origi to score. However, as Graeme Souness pointed out, the Anfield ballboy’s quick thinking and instant reaction is what allowed a quick corner to take place.

Watch the video below:

"Watch this! "Look at the ballboy. He's on the spot! "He realises a few dopes!" "Ronnie Moran always said 'find the dope!'"" Graeme Souness on Barca going asleep for #LFC's 4th goal.#LIVBAR #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/wNBuJX1BtE — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 7, 2019

Souness says: “Watch this, we will circle him. It goes out for a corner. They are following the ball – watch the ballboy here. He is already on the spot. He puts it down now.”

“He goes to walk away and he realises there is a few dopes gone to sleep. They have all turned their back on it.”

“That is criminal, criminal for a professional footballer.”

The goal resulted in Liverpool’s second Champions League final entry in two years, where they will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax, depending on the result from Wednesday’s game at Amsterdam, where the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals between both teams will take place.