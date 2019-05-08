Liverpool piled more Champions League misery upon Barcelona on Tuesday and there was no holding back from the European media.

Barcelona threw away a three-goal first-leg lead to crash out of the Champions League for the second year running on Tuesday as Liverpool booked a place in the final.

Roma had stunned the Blaugrana last season, but a repeat seemed even more improbable with Liverpool failing to score an away goal at Camp Nou while they were also shorn of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the return.

However, Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum proved the unlikely heroes while the Reds kept Lionel Messi and Co at bay to prevail 4-0 at Anfield and 4-3 on aggregate.

This was just the latest humiliation for Barcelona, yet many leading publications across Europe considered this among the very worst.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca labelled the defeat a “historic failure”, and the other Spanish media outlets were no more generous.

Mundo Deportivo spoke of Barcelona’s “blushes”, while Sport called the turnaround “the greatest ridicule in history”. AS described the “thunder in Anfield” as the Kop roared Liverpool home.

In England, the word “miracle” was thrown around with abandon. “The miracle of Anfield,” said the Mirror.

The Telegraph went with “miracle on Merseyside” as Jurgen Klopp’s men made front-page news at home.

Unsurprisingly, the result captured attention further afield in Europe, too. L’Equipe went with “crazy Reds”, while La Gazzetta dello Sport took a similar tact: “crazy Liverpool are in the final”.