Luis Suarez’s heartwarming gesture after Barcelona’s UCL ext is winning Liverpool hearts

Liverpool registered their best-ever UEFA Champions League victory at Anfield to knock Barcelona out of the competition. The visitors had two ex-Reds in their side and one of them won Liverpool hearts with his gesture.

Luis Suarez, who had claimed that he won’t celebrate if he scores against his former club at Anfield, was jeered throughout the encounter by Liverpool fans. There were chants of ‘Cheat, cheat, cheat’ and ‘F**k off Suarez’ against him as well as the striker had celebrated scoring his goal in the first leg.

However, as was later revealed by former LFCTV presenter Matthew Critchley, the Uruguayan stayed at the ground after the result and congratulated the Liverpool staff on the win.

“A word on Suarez. Spent time in the tunnel after the game talking to former colleagues & friends. Congratulated them.

“Was a winner, pushing the boundaries at LFC. Still doing that now. Surprised anyone thought he’d do anything less than give everything & try anything to win tonite,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 4-0 victory on the night saw Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate and secure a spot in the UCL final, to be played in Madrid.