Revealed – Shocking similarity between Liverpool’s Barcelona comeback and 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul

English giants Liverpool completed an incredible comeback against FC Barcelona on Tuesday, beating them 4-0 in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals, to enter the finals on a aggregate score of 4-3.

Braces from Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum completed the Reds’ tally, while none of Barcelona’s stars were able to add on to Messi’s and Suarez’ goals from the first-leg fixture held a week ago.

The game was held at Anfield, Liverpool’s home ground which is regarded as one of the most hostile environments for travelling teams – as Barcelona learned the hard way.

They were bossed around by the Reds, who eclipsed the La Liga giants across all departments – leaving them clueless on numerous occasions.

Liverpool’s domination began as early as the seventh minute, when Origi scored off a deflection that came of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s block. The second goal came in the 54th minute, when Giorginio Wijnaldum fired home from incide Barcelona’s box.

The third goal came two minutes later, as Wijnaldum scored again. Origi completed the proceedings with his second goal in the 79th minute.

As we all know, Barcelona came into the game leading 3-0 from the first-leg, and Liverpool’s 4-0 win has hence been regarded as one of their best European comeback games ever – with most fans comparing it with the Reds’ victory in the 2005 Champions League finals in Istanbul.

Back then, Paulo Maldini and Hernan Crespo had scored AC Milan’s three goals in the first half itself, but Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso scored three goals for Liverpool in six minutes and took the match to extra-time and then penalties.

Liverpool went on to win 3-2 on penalties, thereby clinching the Champions League trophy after having stayed 3-0 behind at one point of time.

Meanwhile, a very interesting piece of data has revealed an uncanny similarity that exists between both of Liverpool’s greatest ever European comebacks. Check out the images below. They show the end-result from both games:

Upon observing carefully, we can see that Liverpool’s comeback in both games began on the same minute (54th), thanks to Gerrard (2005) and Wijnaldum (2019).

In addition, another goal was scored two minutes later (in the 56th minute) in both games, by Smicer (2005) and Wijnaldum (2019).

So astonishing, isn’t that right!

And now, the Champions League semi-finals second-leg game between Tottenham and Ajax on Wednesday, will reveal who will face Liverpool in the finals.