Stop blaming Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League exit is not his fault

Liverpool produced their best-ever performance in a UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield to destroy Barcelona and Lionel Messi’s hopes of regaining the UCL title. But contrary to popular belief, Messi should not be blamed for the defeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX Sports Asia (@foxsportsasia) on May 7, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

With two of their most crucial players in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ruled out of the second leg, few would have placed their bets on Liverpool to achieve the impossible – a 3-0 deficit had never been overcome in the second leg of a Champions League semifinal.

Liverpool are the first team in Champions League history to progress to the final after losing a #UCL semi-final first leg by 3+ goals. They just love being 3-0 down. pic.twitter.com/R5AftOdToS — Coral (@Coral) May 7, 2019

But braces from Divock Origi and half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum turned the tie on its head, sending Jurgen Klopp’s men into their second Champions League final in a row and a step closer to Liverpool’s first major trophy in seven years.

Barcelona, on the other hand, were handed probably their worst UCL defeat in history. And most of the blame fell to their captain.

Why Messi shouldn’t be blamed

The Barcelona talisman has been in the form of his life, scoring 48 goals in all competitions and creating another 22. The Blaugrana have scored a total of 130 goals this season and Messi has had a direct hand in 70 of them – a whopping 53.8%.

In Champions League alone, he has 12 goals in 10 appearances and leads the top scorers’ chart. It was Messi who led Barcelona to a resounding 3-0 win in the first leg over Liverpool with two goals and laid another for Ousmane Dembele on the plate, only for the Frenchman to tamely push it into Alisson’s hands, in the dying embers of the encounter.

Though he was largely nullified by the ever-present Fabinho at Anfield, Messi was the only player from the Catalan side who threatened the Liverpool defence. Barcelona managed eight shots on opponent’s goal on the night and their skipper was involved in all eight of them.

While he attempted five of those shots, he created three more for his teammates. The former Liverpool stars, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez, on the other hand, had only one shot each. Jordi Alba was the only other player from the Barcelona XI who even had a go at the goal.

Lionel Messi was directly was directly involved in all eight of Barcelona’s shots tonight against Liverpool: • 5 shots attempted

• 3 chances created It would be nice if his teammates could help out too… pic.twitter.com/pfHoOOTZUV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

لمن يسأل .. اين ميسي ؟ هذا ما فعله .. وضع ثلاثة لاعبين في مواجهة حارس ليفربول .. pic.twitter.com/Cn2Y4oCMhc — احمد عسيري (@ahmadassiri1) May 8, 2019

Clearly, what is being painted as Messi’s inability to drag Barcelona through, was a collective failure of the squad who were blown away by the grit and determination of the Liverpool side. Klopp’s men played like they had nothing to lose and registered what was one of the greatest Champions League victories of all-time.