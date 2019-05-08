WATCH: Andrew Robertson shoves Lionel Messi’s head in the first minute of the Champions League tie

Lionel Messi had a night to forget at Anfield. The Argentine magician was rendered useless by the Liverpool defence and could barely create any solid openings for his team. However, the course of his outing was set in the first minute itself, when Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson shoved him in the first minute of the game!

Andrew Robertson did not play the entire match against Barcelona. In fact, the Scotland international was subbed off at half time due to an injury he picked up earlier. Nevertheless, the Liverpool star made his most telling contribution of the night in the very first minute, when he shoved Lionel Messi in the head!

Watch here:

£8M Andy Robertson treating Messi like he’s nothing.

pic.twitter.com/lo0PKSl1Ih — Azahari Sharif (@azaharisharif) May 8, 2019

Robertson roughing up Messi's hair in the first minute may not have been the smartest move… #LIVBAR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 7, 2019

What is Andy Robertson angry at Messi for? Y'all not even in the same tax or skill bracket. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 7, 2019

We should start a petition to get Robertson banned. He clearly hit Messi on his head and nothing was awarded. https://t.co/80LCulviim — . (@FCBMagician) May 7, 2019

Robertson’s off-the-ball tactic seemed to have worked wonders, with the Argentine magician off his game throughout the night. In the end, neither he nor his teammates could trouble Alisson too much, who kept Barcelona out quite comfortably.

However, Robertson himself was hauled off at half time, after the defender suffered from an injury following a coming together with Luis Suarez He was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum who scored two decisive goals shortly after coming on.

Wijnaldum’s heroics were complimented by Divock Origi’s brace, as Liverpool sealed a four-nil win in their favour. They will now face Tottenham or Ajax in the final of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.