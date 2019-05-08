Manchester United managerial target admits he could leave if his side wins the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suffered five losses in nine matches since his appointment as the permanent manager of Manchester United. The club even missed out on a Champions League spot despite holding the fourth place for a while. Can the Norwegian survive longer at the club, especially with a key target announcing his availability?

Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino dropped a bombshell in his pre-match press conference after he admitted that he could leave Spurs. However, to do that, his side must first win the UEFA Champions League, defeating both Liverpool and Ajax in the process.

“Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? (I could) Close the five-year chapter and go home,” said Pochettino.

“It’s not a joke. Why? To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure.”

The Argentine football manager has been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past. However, both clubs have since appointed new managers, with Los Blancos bringing back Zinedine Zidane while the Red Devils going with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has gone through a terrible run of form since his appointment as the permanent manager of the club. The Norwegian won fourteen of his nineteen matches as the interim boss but has won only two of his nine so far since being given the reigns on a permanents basis. He has drawn two and lost five.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have some trouble convincing Pochettino and other transfer targets to join due to the fact that they will not be playing in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils were confirmed to be out of reach of a top-four spot after their latest draw against basement club Huddersfield Town.