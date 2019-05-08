Lionel Messi’s night goes from bad to worse as Barcelona team bus leaves him at Anfield

In Lionel Messi, Liverpool were facing one of their toughest challenges of the season yet. However, the Reds managed to keep Messi quiet while scoring four goals of their own to beat Barcelona. The nightmare night for the Argentine didn’t end there, as he was left behind by the team bus.

Lionel Messi suffered from an overall terrible night, as his Barcelona side were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool. The Blaugrana were leading the tie by a three-nil aggregate. However, they conceded four goals at Anfield to surrender their lead, the match, and as a consequence, the tie.

Nevertheless, the problems for Messi didn’t stop there. The Barcelona star was called up for a procedural doping test after the match. According to reports (via Metro), the entire process took longer than usual, and the Barcelona team bus departed for the airport. Special arrangements had to be made later for the Argentina skipper to link up with his squad.

However, Lionel Messi and Co still have one more trophy to contend, as they face Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, their conquerors Liverpool will now face either Ajax or Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Madrid.