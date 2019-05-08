Andrew Robertson destroys Luis Suarez following Liverpool’s win over Barcelona

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez faced the wrath of the Kop, after he had celebrated scoring a goal against them in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. Suarez further enraged the Reds when he injured Andrew Robertson in the return leg. However, in the end, the Scotsman had the last laugh.

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson was paired with Luis Suarez on the field. However, the Scottish defender had to be substituted before the start of the second half due to a coming together with the former Red. Nevertheless, Robertson had the last laugh as his side made it through to the final of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

Asked about his clash with Suarez after the match, the Liverpool man gave a simple reply:

“Who’s going to the final? We’re going to the final so that’s all that matters,” he said to BT Sport after the match.

Suarez had already infuriated a majority of Liverpool fans last week when he celebrated after scoring Barcelona’s first goal. The Uruguayan striker, however, promised to not do so if he found the net in the return leg.

Nonetheless, Suarez and Co were kept quiet by the Merseysiders and were unable to score even a single goal. Liverpool, on the other hand, scored four and made it through to the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face either AFC Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur.