Barcelona’s Champions League loss breaks five-year Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo streak

Even Lionel Messi couldn’t help Barcelona on a night that everything went against them. The Blaugrana conceded four goals away to Liverpool, throwing a three-nil first-leg lead in the process. And so, the Spanish giants were thrown out of the UEFA Champions League, breaking a five-year long streak in the process.

Barcelona’s loss to Liverpool in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semifinal means that for the first time in five years, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in the final. The superstar pairing has appeared in every final since 2014, although the appearances are tilted heavily in the favour of the Portuguese phenom.

2014 saw Real Madrid reclaim their European crown after a long wait and finally complete a decima. It also proved to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first European trophy win with Los Blancos. The former Manchester United man would later go on to win three more, however.

One year later, Real Madrid’s fierce rivals Barcelona faced Juventus in the final. Ivan Rakitic, Neymar, and Luis Suarez scored in a three-one win over the Bianconeri, as Barcelona lifted their first UCL title since 2011.

Real Madrid returned for their trophy in 2016, beating rivals Atletico Madrid in the final on penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive one to give Los Blancos their eleventh Champions League title. The Madrid side then reclaimed their trophy a year later, beating Juventus in the process. Ronaldo-led Real Madrid completed a hat-trick of title wins in 2018, beating Liverpool in the final.

However, for the first time in five years, the UEFA Champions League will see someone apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lifting the trophy. Liverpool, who are already in the final, will face either Ajax or Tottenham for the same.